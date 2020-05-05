Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by TenCore Partners LP

TenCore Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 14.0% of TenCore Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,097.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,921.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,547.27.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

