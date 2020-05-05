Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,097.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,921.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,547.27.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

