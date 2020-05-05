Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,097.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,921.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.27.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

