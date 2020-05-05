Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.87. 1,628,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. Amc Networks has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amc Networks in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

