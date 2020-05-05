Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

AMCX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 895,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,823. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. Amc Networks has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Amc Networks by 151.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.