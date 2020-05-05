Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Christopher Gerard Sells 750 Shares

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $136,762.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Gerard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $133,597.50.

On Monday, March 9th, Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $124,267.50.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.64. 446,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,993. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMED. Stephens boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.87.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

