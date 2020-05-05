Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Ameren worth $30,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. Ameren’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

