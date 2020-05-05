American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -2.80

Press coverage about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a news impact score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected American Airlines Group’s analysis:

AAL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.51. 86,569,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,841,379. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.76. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AAL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

