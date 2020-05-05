American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $83.31. 2,982,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,193. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.75. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In other news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

