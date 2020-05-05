American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,950 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned 0.06% of American Express worth $41,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.74. 4,408,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,403,643. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.35. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.