American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.22% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

NYSE:AIG traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. 2,540,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,594,818. American International Group has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.38.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,980,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 270,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,649,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,710,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,949,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,620,325,000 after buying an additional 451,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,104,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,519,409,000 after purchasing an additional 225,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,526,000 after purchasing an additional 140,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

