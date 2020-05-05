American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American International Group from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,940,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.38. American International Group has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

