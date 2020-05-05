American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Steven O. Vondran Sells 1,154 Shares

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMT traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.26. 1,421,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,132. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.14 and a 200-day moving average of $228.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in American Tower by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

