American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Lifted by Markel Corp

Markel Corp boosted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.31.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $1,810,561. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

