American Vanguard (AVD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. On average, analysts expect American Vanguard to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,074. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $408.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

