Americas Silver’s (USAS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $4.70 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.60. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 119.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of USAS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 1,507,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,761. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Americas Silver by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

