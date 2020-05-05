AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,796,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034,587 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.90% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $129,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $29.40. 155,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

