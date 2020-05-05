Ampleforth Price Tops $1.15 on Top Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00012852 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and $469,635.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.36 or 0.03743358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00058168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035050 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008673 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth's total supply is 18,857,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,879,415 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

