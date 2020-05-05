Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Increased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.5% of Markel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Analog Devices worth $79,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 109,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,772. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.62. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

