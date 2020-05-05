Analysts Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. Koppers reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Koppers has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after buying an additional 120,224 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 450,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 5,884.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 190,356 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 146,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

