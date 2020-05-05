Analysts Anticipate Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stars Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.64. Stars Group reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stars Group.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

TSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Stars Group from $24.50 to $21.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Stars Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth about $350,172,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,626,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,258,000 after purchasing an additional 419,352 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,257,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 1,371.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,176,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth about $229,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSG opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.32 and a beta of 1.59. Stars Group has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stars Group (TSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.