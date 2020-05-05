Analysts Expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. AlarmCom also posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. AlarmCom has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.21.

In other news, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,709 shares of company stock worth $6,691,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,099,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AlarmCom by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in AlarmCom by 14.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,679,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,330,000 after acquiring an additional 217,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AlarmCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,161,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

