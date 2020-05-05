Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.63. 8,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,970. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.25. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 96,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

