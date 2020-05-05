Analysts Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCRN. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of CCRN traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $236.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 22,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $173,123.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 226,930 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 218,821 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $888,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 78,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 164,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 76,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

