Analysts Expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will report $9.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.51 billion. Progressive reported sales of $9.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year sales of $38.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.66 billion to $40.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $43.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.39 billion to $45.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $5,184,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Progressive by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 217,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.