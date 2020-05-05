Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akumin Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc (TSE:AKU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Akumin in a research note issued on Sunday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Akumin stock opened at C$2.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.99. The company has a market cap of $196.95 million and a P/E ratio of 30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.37, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of C$1.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.20.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$101.67 million during the quarter.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

