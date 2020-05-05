Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million.

MPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Specht III bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $31,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,810 shares of company stock worth $319,584 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

