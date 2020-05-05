Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alphabet (GOOGL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL):

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $1,550.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,400.00.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $1,445.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00.

4/27/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $1,350.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/22/2020 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $1,375.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,625.00.

4/20/2020 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,344.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. Further, the company faces persistent pressure from advertisers to tighten controls on YouTube video service. This remains a concern.”

4/17/2020 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $1,267.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. Further, the company faces persistent pressure from advertisers to tighten controls on YouTube video service. This remains a concern.”

4/9/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00.

4/8/2020 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/7/2020 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $1,242.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. Further, the company faces persistent pressure from advertisers to tighten controls on YouTube video service. This remains a concern.”

4/7/2020 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/30/2020 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $1,350.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

3/13/2020 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Independent Research GmbH to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,520.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $1,450.00 to $1,320.00.

Alphabet stock traded up $37.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,360.12. 703,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,517. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,194.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,320.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $909.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Get Alphabet Inc alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 320,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,768,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.9% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.