Analysts Set $141.00 Price Target for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $141.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PS Business Parks an industry rank of 118 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of PSB opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $192.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.44.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 44.22%. On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 198.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at $5,152,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

