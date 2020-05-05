Analysts Set $9.25 Target Price for Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO)

Shares of Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Aware’s rating score has improved by 14.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $9.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aware an industry rank of 195 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Aware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aware from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

NASDAQ ATCO traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. 754,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,171. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.61 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th.

