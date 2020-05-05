Analysts Set Expectations for PowerFleet’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PowerFleet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PowerFleet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

