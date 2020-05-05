Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE: CCEP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $47.25. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

4/17/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at ABN Amro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $65.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/19/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

3/18/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

3/17/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $58.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 110.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,145 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 38.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

