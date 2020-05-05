Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kering (KER)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kering (EPA: KER):

5/5/2020 – Kering was given a new €530.00 ($616.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Kering was given a new €550.00 ($639.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Kering was given a new €535.00 ($622.09) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Kering was given a new €490.00 ($569.77) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Kering was given a new €455.00 ($529.07) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Kering was given a new €589.00 ($684.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Kering was given a new €525.00 ($610.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Kering was given a new €550.00 ($639.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Kering was given a new €440.00 ($511.63) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Kering was given a new €590.00 ($686.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Kering was given a new €600.00 ($697.67) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Kering was given a new €550.00 ($639.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Kering was given a new €550.00 ($639.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Kering was given a new €590.00 ($686.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Kering was given a new €550.00 ($639.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Kering was given a new €560.00 ($651.16) price target on by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Kering was given a new €490.00 ($569.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Kering was given a new €525.00 ($610.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Kering was given a new €613.00 ($712.79) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Kering was given a new €612.00 ($711.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Kering was given a new €440.00 ($511.63) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Kering was given a new €666.00 ($774.42) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Kering was given a new €530.00 ($616.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Kering was given a new €440.00 ($511.63) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Kering was given a new €612.00 ($711.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €442.95 ($515.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €457.02 and its 200-day moving average is €522.57. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

