Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC) recently:

5/4/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/16/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $128.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

4/14/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $155.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $154.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

4/2/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $155.00 to $108.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/27/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.28. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

