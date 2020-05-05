Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) recently:

5/4/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $144.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/23/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

4/22/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/19/2020 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2020 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

4/6/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

4/2/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2020 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zoom Video Communications Inc. is a provider of video and web conferencing services. The Company unifies cloud video conferencing, online meetings, group messaging and a software-defined video conference room solution into one platform. Its solution offers video, audio and screen-sharing experience across Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, BlackBerry, Zoom Rooms and H.323/Session Initiation Protocol room systems, such as Polycom and Cisco Tandberg. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is based in San Jose CA. “

ZM stock opened at $143.44 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $181.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,793.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $1,674,658.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $30,180,305.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,290,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 919,886 shares of company stock valued at $109,486,006 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

