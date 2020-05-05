Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,815,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,687,000 after purchasing an additional 902,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,621,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.85.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $271.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.80.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

