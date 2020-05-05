Apex Achieves Market Cap of $780,781.32 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Apex has a total market capitalization of $780,781.32 and $16,054.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apex has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Apex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030773 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009851 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitbns, Bit-Z and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

