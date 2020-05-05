apM Coin Market Cap Achieves $3.44 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $2.05 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, apM Coin has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.46 or 0.03733169 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00057806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00035053 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001703 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

