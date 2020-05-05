AppCoins Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,911.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $31,911.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BiteBTC, IDEX and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.92 or 0.02292666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00186779 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00067977 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Huobi, Binance, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

