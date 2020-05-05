Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,299 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,022,559 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $26,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $3,822,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,522,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $885,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $778,764,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

