Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Boosted by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 158.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393,901 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 2.6% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.49% of Applied Materials worth $627,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,764,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,684 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Applied Materials by 809.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,904,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,403 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,214,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,136. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.