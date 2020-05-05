APR Coin One Day Volume Hits $23.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, APR Coin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and TOPBTC. APR Coin has a total market cap of $46,534.15 and approximately $23.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.56 or 0.02213890 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011989 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00014046 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 12,424,394 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

