AptarGroup, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATR. Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

AptarGroup stock opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average is $109.81. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $126.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 72,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

