Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36, RTT News reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.26. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.59.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

