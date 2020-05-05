Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,338 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Aptiv worth $39,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Aptiv by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $65.64. 2,321,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,191. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.59.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.