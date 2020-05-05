Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.23. 3,052,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $533,672,295.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

