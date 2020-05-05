Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.0971 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $9.57 million and $9.47 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00001091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Cobinhood, Huobi and Gate.io. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.02322121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00189766 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00068389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, DragonEX, Bibox, Bithumb, IDEX, Huobi, BitMart, LBank, OKEx, Kucoin, Gate.io, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.