Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.32. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 89,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

