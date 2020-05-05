Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. 3,674,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.