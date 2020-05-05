Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARDS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2020 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

5/1/2020 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

4/27/2020 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

4/21/2020 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

4/20/2020 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

4/10/2020 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ARDS opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $53.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.01.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.